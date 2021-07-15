Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Chemspec Chemicals files DRHP to raise Rs700 cr via IPO

Chemspec Chemicals files DRHP to raise Rs700 cr via IPO

Premium
JM Financial and Axis Capital are the lead managers to the issue. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 07:01 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale by its existing shareholders and promoters

Chemspec Chemicals Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise 700 crore via initial public offering.

Chemspec Chemicals Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise 700 crore via initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale by its existing shareholders and promoters. An OFS consist sale of 233.40 crore by Bhaichand Amoluk Consultancy Services LLP while Mitul Vora and Rushabh Vora will each offer shares worth 233.30 crore

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale by its existing shareholders and promoters. An OFS consist sale of 233.40 crore by Bhaichand Amoluk Consultancy Services LLP while Mitul Vora and Rushabh Vora will each offer shares worth 233.30 crore

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

JM Financial and Axis Capital are the lead managers to the issue.

For fiscal year 2021, its revenue stood at 505.91 crore versus 596.61 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at 81.08 crore against 60.75 crore last year.

Chemspec Chemicals are one of the leading manufacturers globally of critical additives for FMCG ingredients used in skin and hair care products and intermediates for pharmaceutical APIs used in anti-hypertension drugs.

Its products are segregated into two segments FMCG and Pharmaceuticals. For FMCG it manufactures active ingredients used in sunscreen lotions and creams, anti-bacterial soaps, anti-dandruff shampoos, and preservatives. As part of the pharmaceutical product segment, it manufactures intermediaries for anti-hypertension drugs.

The company has its manufacturing facility at Taloja. As of March 2021, its facility had a production capacity of 6,000 TPA.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Many jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic just are ...

Premium

China to walk a fine economic line after posting second ...

Premium

How is the economy doing? Here’s what banks say

Premium

Startups cash in as venture funding for digital health rises

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!