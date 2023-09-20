Chennai-based Updater Services IPO opens on September 25, price band awaited

Chennai-based Updater Services IPO opens on September 25, price band awaited1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 04:29 PM IST
Chennai-based Updater Services IPO opens on September 25, with a price band yet to be announced. The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale by the promoter and private equity funds.
Chennai-based Integrated facilities management, Updater Services IPO opens for subscription on Monday, September 25, and closes on Wednesday, September 27. The allocation to anchor investors for Updater Services IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 22. Updater Services IPO's price band is awaited.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started