Chetana Education IPO allotment date: The Chetana Education IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, July 29). The investors who applied for the issue can check Chetana Education IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Link Intime India Private Ltd – portal.

The Chetana Education IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 24, and closed on Friday, July 26. Chetana Education IPO subscription status was 196.87 times on the last day of bidding.

Investors can check the basis of allotment to find out if they have got shares. The IPO allotment status also shows the number of shares that were issued.

The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on Tuesday, July 30. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday.

Chetana Education IPO listing date is Wednesday, July 31.

Here's how one could do a Chetana Education IPO allotment status check:

Step 1 The Chetana Education IPO registrar's website, https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html allows you to track the progress of your application if you have submitted one.

Step 2 Select the initial public offering (IPO) from Dropbox; the name won't show up until the allocation process is finished.

Step 3 To view the status, select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN option.

Step 4 Choose either non-ASBA or ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Give the information pertaining to the chosen method.

Step 6 Once the captcha has been completed, click "submit."

Chetana Education IPO GMP today Chetana Education IPO GMP is +43. This indicates Chetana Education share price were trading at a premium of ₹43 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Chetana Education share price was indicated at ₹128 apiece, which is 50.59% higher than the IPO price of ₹85.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.