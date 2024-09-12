How China’s adoption of IPO system proved fatal for $1.7 trillion brokerage industry — explained

China's $1.7 trillion brokerage industry faces a severe regulatory crackdown, with 8,700 investment bankers facing pay cuts and travel restrictions

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Sep 2024, 01:15 PM IST
China's brokerage industry is in turmoil due to stringent regulations affecting 8,700 investment bankers, including pay cuts and travel restrictions.
China’s brokerage industry is in turmoil due to stringent regulations affecting 8,700 investment bankers, including pay cuts and travel restrictions. (Bloomberg)

China's $1.7 trillion brokerage industry is in soup amid major regulatory crackdown on investment bankers. The latest series of harsh clampdown on investment bankers came heavily on the country’s dealmakers after state-backed brokerages recently asked many of their investment bankers to hand over their passports and seek permission before taking up any business or personal travel, reported Hindustan Times. This was in response to directives issued by the Chinese regulators.

Also Read | Trade ‘loophole’ used by China should be closed, House Democrats tell Biden

Amid President Xi Jinping’s years-long common prosperity campaign, a total of 8,700 investment bankers across 147 brokerages were forced to take big pay cuts and conform to other tightening measures. A significant number of these professionals engage in capital market activities, such as IPOs and subsequent share sales, reported Hindustan Times.

Since last month, Chinese authorities reportedly detained over three top investment bankers from different securities firms. According to sources, the regulators are screening initial public offerings (IPOs) and other capital-raising activities. There are fears that bankers could be called in for questioning at any time.

Also Read | China Banks Trim Deposit Rates to Bolster Record-Low Margins

In addition to tightening approvals for overseas trips, the brokerages issued directives to employees that they require approval if they want to resign. Furthermore, approved for business travel will be undertaken jointly with a co-worker, while activities outside pre-approved itineraries would be restricted.

These stringent regulatory measures have cast uncertainty on the future of China's brokerage industry and domestic capital market activities, which have already experienced a significant slowdown amid faltering economy.

Also Read | Majority of WTO members reject China-backed investment facilitation plan

Official figures reveal that the total revenue for securities firms in the nation reached 203.3 billion yuan in the first half of the year, marking a 9% decrease from the previous year. Besides this, Chinese companies raised a total of 76.4 billion yuan in onshore listings this year, which marks 88% slump from a peak recorded two years ago.

Transition to IPO system

This comes after China departed from a regulatory approval-based listing mechanism and adopted a registration-based IPO system last year. Consequently, the role of investment bankers has become integral as companies have to appoint qualified banks, or underwriters, as sponsors of their listings before going public.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOHow China’s adoption of IPO system proved fatal for $1.7 trillion brokerage industry — explained

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.30
01:43 PM | 12 SEP 2024
1.15 (0.78%)

Bharat Electronics

290.65
01:43 PM | 12 SEP 2024
2.6 (0.9%)

Indus Towers

430.30
01:42 PM | 12 SEP 2024
2.2 (0.51%)

Tata Motors

965.65
01:43 PM | 12 SEP 2024
-10.35 (-1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Syrma SGS Technology

461.05
01:36 PM | 12 SEP 2024
41.7 (9.94%)

Engineers India

225.45
01:36 PM | 12 SEP 2024
15.85 (7.56%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

733.15
01:36 PM | 12 SEP 2024
43.45 (6.3%)

Campus Activewear

315.40
01:36 PM | 12 SEP 2024
15.5 (5.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.00380.00
    Chennai
    72,220.00400.00
    Delhi
    72,890.00-1,030.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.001,440.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue