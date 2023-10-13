China’s Didi Global plans Hong Kong listing in 2024: Report
Chinese authorities had forced Didi Global to delist from the New York Stock Exchange last year after it ran afoul of the authorities by pushing ahead with a $4.4 billion listing in the US in July 2021.
Didi Global Inc, China’s biggest ride-hailing company, plans to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange next year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
