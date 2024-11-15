Chinese Data Center Firm Zdata Is Said to Consider Hong Kong IPO

Chinese data center firm Zdata Technologies Co. is considering a potential initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg
Published15 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Chinese Data Center Firm Zdata Is Said to Consider Hong Kong IPO
Chinese Data Center Firm Zdata Is Said to Consider Hong Kong IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese data center firm Zdata Technologies Co. is considering a potential initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, whose clients include JD.com Inc., TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., has held early talks with prospective advisers as it evaluates the merits of a share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Zdata could be valued at more than $5 billion in a potential listing, the people said.

Considerations are preliminary, no final decisions have been made and the company may decide against pursuing any transaction, the people said.

Zdata didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The digital infrastructure company would join a growing pipeline of potential IPOs in Hong Kong next year after the city’s listings market staged a tentative rebound in the past two months thanks to the Chinese government’s efforts to stimulate the economy.

The Hang Seng Index is heading for its first annual gain since 2019 with a roughly 15% rise this year as investors turned slightly more positive on China.

Hong Kong listings have raised over $9 billion this year, a significant increase from all of 2023, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Still, that amount is a far cry from the levels of activity seen during and before Covid.

Zdata was established in 2014 and provides cloud-network convergence and IT infrastructure services, according to its website. It is planning to build over 30 green data centers in areas such as Beijing, Tianjin and Shaoguan with a total capacity of 3 gigawatts.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOChinese Data Center Firm Zdata Is Said to Consider Hong Kong IPO

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.00
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.80
03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)

Tata Motors share price

774.25
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.15 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,507.70
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-364.25 (-7.48%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,740.65
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-392.45 (-5.5%)

Torrent Power share price

1,560.00
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-85.45 (-5.19%)

P I Industries share price

4,244.25
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-204.85 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,291.05
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
104.2 (8.78%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.78
03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.63 (8.48%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,885.55
03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
296.45 (6.46%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.45
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
19.05 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,855.000.00
    Chennai
    76,861.000.00
    Delhi
    77,013.000.00
    Kolkata
    76,865.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.