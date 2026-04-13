Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT IPO price band set at ₹99-100 per unit; check key dates, issue details

The Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹99 to ₹100 per unit. The Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, April 17 and will close on Tuesday, April 21. The allocation to anchor investors for the Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 16. The Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT IPO lot size is 150 units and in multiples of 150 units thereafter.

Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT IPO has reserved 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and 25% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII).

Tentatively, Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, April 24 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, April 27 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, April 29.

Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT IPO details The gross proceeds of the issue are estimated at ₹1,105 crore. Out of the net proceeds, up to ₹1,000 crore is proposed to be utilised for the partial or full acquisition (or, as applicable, redemption) of securities of SRPL Roads Private Ltd and certain identified project SPVs, namely Thrissur Expressway Ltd, Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd, Dhola Infra Projects Private Ltd, and Dibang Infra Projects Private Ltd. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, Ambit Private Ltd and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers, and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the Issue. The units are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Citius TransNet Investment Trust (Trust) is a transport-focused infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) established to acquire, manage, and invest in a portfolio of transport infrastructure assets, including roads, in India. The Trust was settled through a Trust Deed by its sponsor and registered with SEBI on August 1, 2025, in line with InvIT Regulations.

The sponsor group comprises Infrastructure Yield Trust (through its schemes Infrastructure Yield Plus II, Infrastructure Yield Plus IIA, and India Infrastructure Yield Plus II), Epic Transnet Project Management Private Ltd (formerly Chennai-Tada Tollway Private Ltd), which acts as the Project Manager, and Neelambur Madukkarai Tollway Private Ltd.

Financially, the Trust’s revenue from operations rose to ₹1,987.05 crore in FY2025 from ₹1,773.52 crore in FY2023. Net cash flow from operating activities increased to ₹1,044.95 crore from ₹907.93 crore over the same period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue stood at ₹1,496.36 crore, with operating cash flow at ₹782.02 crore. Additionally, the adjusted enterprise value of the Project SPVs was approximately ₹12,058.80 crore as of December 31, 2025.