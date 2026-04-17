Citius Transnet InvIT IPO Day 1: Issue booked 67% so far; check GMP, issue price and other key details

Citius Transnet InvIT IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Citius Transnet InvIT opened for bidding on Friday, 17 April. It will close on Tuesday, 21 April. The book-built issue is entirely a fresh share sale of 11.05 crore shares worth ₹1,105 crore.
The offer is witnessing a decent demand from investors, according to data available on NSE. As of 4 pm, Citius Transnet InvIT IPO has garnered bids for 4,10,02,050 shares as against 6,13,88,850 shares on offer, resulting in a total subscription of 67%.
The offer reserved for institutional investors was booked 30% so far, and the quota for other investors, which included corporates and individuals, was subscribed 1.11 times.
Ahead of the offer, the company raised ₹497.25 crore from anchor investors. The InvIT garnered participation from a range of investors, including Prazim Trading and ASKWA Income Opportunities Fund, as well as pension and provident funds such as HDFC Pension, SBI Pension, ICICI Prudential Pension, DSP Pension and Larsen & Toubro Provident Fund, according to a PTI report.
Citius Transnet InvIT IPO price band has been fixed at ₹99 to ₹100 per share.
Since the offer is entirely a fresh issue of shares, all proceeds will be received by the company, which it plans to use for partial or full acquisition of securities of SRPL Roads Private Ltd and certain identified project special purpose vehicles, including Thrissur Expressway Ltd, Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd, Dhola Infra Projects Private Ltd and Dibang Infra Projects Private Ltd, as well as for general corporate purposes.
Axis Capital, Ambit and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
Citius TransNet Investment Trust is a transport-focused infrastructure investment trust set up to acquire, manage and invest in road and other transport assets across India.
According to its offer document, the Trust’s portfolio spans 3,406.71 lane-kilometres, comprising seven toll assets covering over 3,043.22 lane-km and three annuity assets covering more than 363.49 lane-km, spread across nine states.
The Trust is sponsored by Epic TransNet Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., which is wholly owned by funds under Infrastructure Yield Trust— namely, Infrastructure Yield Plus II, Infrastructure Yield Plus IIA and India Infrastructure Yield Plus II. These funds are managed by EAAA India Alternatives Ltd.
Citius TransNet IPO is witnessing a tepid trend in the grey market as its GMP is nil as of today, 17 April. At current levels, Citius TransNet IPO listing could occur at par with the offer price.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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