City Crops Agro IPO allotment status: City Crops Agro IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, October 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check the City Crops Agro IPO in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Friday, October 6, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday, October 9.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

City Crops Agro IPO listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, October 10 on BSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of City Crops Agro IPO. If the company switches to T+3 norms, the listing day will be before the schedule.

If you have applied for the City Crops Agro IPO, you can check your City Crops Agro IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. You can check the City Crops Agro IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to City Crops Agro IPO's registrar's website i.e Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then one can click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on ‘Submit’ button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 The screen will show the IPO status and the number of City Crops Agro IPO shares allotted.

City Crops Agro IPO GMP today City Crops IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant City Crops shares were trading at their issue price of ₹25 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!