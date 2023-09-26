City Crops Agro IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 1, other details2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 03:04 PM IST
City Crops Agro IPO opens at ₹25 per share, with a lot size of 6000 shares. Subscription status at 83% on day 1, so far.
City Crops Agro IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, September 26), and will close on Friday, September 29. City Crops Agro IPO price band has been set at ₹25 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. City Crops IPO lot size is 6000 equity shares and in multiples of 6000 equity shares thereafter. The issue price is 2.5 times of the face value of the equity shares.
