Classic Electrodes IPO allotment finalised today: Here’s how to check status

The allotment for Classic Electrodes SME IPO, which opened for bidding between August 22 and August 26, 2025, was finalised today, August 28, 2025. Investors who participated in the issue will now be keen to know their allotment status, ahead of the company’s listing on NSE Emerge scheduled for September 1, 2025.

How to Check Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status Investors can verify their IPO allotment either through the NSE website or the registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

On NSE: Visit NSE’s IPO allotment verification page.

Select the IPO name from the symbol dropdown.

Enter PAN number and application number.

Click on “Submit” to view status. On MUFG Intime India (Registrar): Visit MUFG Intime’s application status page.

Select “Classic Electrodes IPO” from the dropdown menu.

Enter any one detail – PAN, application number, DP/Client ID, or account number with IFSC.

Click on “Submit” to check the allotment. Classic Electrodes IPO GMP Today Classic Electrodes shares are available at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹17 today.

The GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of ₹104 apiece, which is at a 19.54% premium to the IPO price of ₹87 per share.

IPO Details and Subscription Trends Classic Electrodes IPO was a book-built issue worth ₹41.51 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares. The price band was set at ₹82 to ₹87 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar to the issue.

The IPO received overwhelming investor participation, closing with an overall subscription of 179.97 times on the final day of bidding. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 84.88 times, non-institutional investors put in bids 356.75 times, while the individual investors’ portion was subscribed 158.44 times.

Proceeds from the IPO will primarily be used for capital expenditure, including the purchase of new plant and machinery, repayment of outstanding borrowings, and meeting working capital requirements. A portion has also been allocated for general corporate purposes.

About the company Founded in 1997 and based in Kolkata, West Bengal, Classic Electrodes (India) Limited has established itself as a leading Indian player in the welding consumables industry. The company is engaged in the production of welding electrodes and MIG wires, catering to both domestic and global markets with its engineering solutions.

Its product portfolio includes a wide range of welding consumables tailored to meet the needs of diverse industrial applications, reinforcing its position as a trusted manufacturer in the sector.