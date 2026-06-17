Clay Craft India IPO Day 1: GMP signals 19% listing pop. Check subscription status and other details

Clay Craft India's initial public offering (IPO) has opened for subscription today, 17 June, and will remain open till 19 June. The NSE SME-bound public issue aims to raise ₹110.11 crore.

Established in 1994, Clay Craft India is engaged in the manufacturing of bone china crockery and ceramic tableware. Its product range comprises dinner sets, mugs, platters, tea and coffee sets, along with a variety of kitchenware items designed for households, hospitality establishments, and corporate customers.

The company also provides customised ceramic solutions for institutional clients and caters to the hotel, restaurant, and catering (HoReCa) segment. As of March 31, 2026, Clay Craft India's portfolio included nearly 5,770 SKUs across various brands, supported by a workforce of over 1,390 employees.

Clay Craft India IPO subscription status The SME IPO has been subscribed 11% so far on the first day of bidding on 17 June as of 11 am.

According to data available on Chittorgarh, the retail category has received 0.14 times subscription. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota has been subscribed 0.20 times and the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) section remains unsubscribed so far.

Clay Craft India IPO GMP today The shares of Clay Craft India IPO are commanding a strong premium in the grey market. The GMP of Clay Craft India IPO is currently +40, as per Investorgain.

The estimated listing price of Clay Craft India IPO is likely to be ₹243, which is 19% higher than the IPO price.

Clay Craft India IPO details The NSE SME-bound public offer is a fresh issuance of 54.24 lakh equity shares.

The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹193-203 per share. Based on the upper price band of ₹203, the company's valuation stands at approximately ₹417.6 crore.

The share allotment is likely to be finalised on June 22. The shares of Clay Craft IPO are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform on June 24.

Retail investors must apply for at least two lots, equivalent to 1,200 shares, which entails an investment of ₹2.44 lakh at the upper end of the price band. For high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum application size is three lots or 1,800 shares, requiring an investment of approximately ₹3.65 lakh.

The company intends to utilise the IPO proceeds largely towards capacity expansion. Of the net funds raised, approximately ₹97 crore has been earmarked for establishing a new manufacturing facility in Manda, Rajasthan, while the balance will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Hem Securities has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the issue, with Kfin Technologies serving as the registrar. Hem Finlease will act as the market maker.