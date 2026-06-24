Clay Craft India IPO listing: SME stock lists at a 4% premium over issue price, hits upper price band

Clay Craft India IPO listing: Clay Craft India shares made a decent debut on the NSE SME on Wednesday, 24 June, listing at ₹211- a 4% premium over their issue price of ₹203. Soon after the opening, the SME stock hit its upper price band of ₹221.55, jumping over 9% from the issue price.

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According to grey market sources, the stock's listing failed to meet expectations, as the last grey market premium (GMP) suggested it would list at ₹238.

Meanwhile, the stock market benchmarks traded volatily amid mixed global cues. The Nifty 50 opened at 23,795.80 against its previous close of 23,824.10 and touched an intraday high and low of 23,904.35 and 23,789.25, respectively, till 10 am on Wednesday.

Clay Craft India IPO details Clay Craft IPO was a fresh issue of 54,24,000 shares, priced at ₹193 to ₹203 per share. to raise ₹110.11 crore. The company intends to use ₹97 crore for setting up an additional manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. The remaining amount is to be used for general corporate purposes.

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The SME IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, 17 June, and concluded on Friday, 19 June, having subscribed to 103 times, with the retail portion booked nearly 72 times, the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 154 times, and the QIB's portion booked 119 times.

Share allotment was finalised on Monday, 22 June.

Clay Craft India is engaged in the manufacturing of bone china crockery and ceramic tableware for households, hospitality establishments, and corporate customers. It also provides customised ceramic solutions for institutional clients and caters to the hotel, restaurant, and catering (HoReCa) segment.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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