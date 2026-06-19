Clay Craft IPO Day 3: Check GMP, subscription status, price band, other key details as SME IPO closes today

Clay Craft IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of bone china crockery and ceramic tableware manufacturer Clay Craft Ltd entered its third day of the bidding process today. Clay Craft IPO has been receiving strong demand from investors and today is the last day to apply for the public issue.
Clay Craft IPO opened for subscription on June 17, Wednesday, and will close today, June 19, Friday. Clay Craft IPO allotment date is likely June 22, while the IPO listing date is June 24.
The company plans to raise ₹110.11 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 54.24 lakh equity crore. Clay Craft IPO price band is set at ₹193 to ₹203 per share, and the IPO lot size for an application is 600 shares.
Clay Craft IPO is an SME IPO, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge, the platform for SME companies.
Hem Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Clay Craft IPO registrar.
Clay Craft IPO has been subscribed 35.44 times so far on June 19, the third and the last day of the bidding process, NSE data showed.
The public issue is booked 31.82 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 67.52 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Investors (QIB) category has been subscribed 17.48 times so far.
Clay Craft shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to the websites tracking the grey market, Clay Craft IPO GMP today is ₹44 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Clay Craft shares are trading higher by ₹44 apiece than their IPO price.
Clay Craft IPO GMP today signals that the estimated price of the stock would be ₹247 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 22% to the issue price of ₹203 per share.