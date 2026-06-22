Clay Craft IPO share allotment likely today; GMP, how to check status in 4 steps

Shares allotment of Clay Craft IPO, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday, June 17, and concluded on Friday, June 19, is expected to be finalised today. The SME IPO witnessed a healthy subscription of 103 times, with the retail portion booked nearly 72 times, the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 154 times, and the QIB's portion booked 119 times.

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Clay Craft IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 54,24,000 shares. With a price band of ₹193 to ₹203 per share, the book build issue aimed to raise ₹110.11 crore, out of which the company intends to use ₹97 crore for setting up an additional manufacturing facility at Manda, Rajasthan. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Clay Craft is expected to finalise share allotment today, Monday, 22 June. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, 23 June, while those who do not receive an allotment will likely receive refunds on the same day. The stock may debut on the NSE SME on Wednesday, June 24.

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How to check Clay Craft IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE.

KFin Technologies Limited was the official registrar of the SME IPO.

How to check Clay Craft IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

Step 2: Select 'Clay Craft IPO' from the "Select IPO" dropdown

Step 3: Select either 'Application No., Demat Account or PAN' and fill in the details

Step 4: Enter the captcha and click on the 'Submit' button.

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Your Clay Craft IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check Clay Craft IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select the “Equity & SME IPO bid details” option

Step 3: Enter your PAN and application number and hit “Submit”.

Clay Craft IPO GMP today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Clay Craft stock on Monday morning was ₹45. Considering the upper price band of the issue of ₹203, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹248, a premium of 22%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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