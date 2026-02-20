Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO: From GMP to issue size, and more - 10 key things to know before subscribing

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO: The initial public offering of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO will open for public subscription next week on Monday, February 23, and will close on Wednesday, February 25. The company has set a price band of ₹1,000 to ₹1,053 per equity share.
Ahead of the opening, Clean Max Enviro shares are witnessing a muted trend in the grey market. As per market trackers, the IPO GMP currently stands at ₹7 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of around ₹1,060, which translates to a modest premium of about 0.66% over the upper issue price of ₹1,053. The GMP has softened from ₹14 on February 17 and ₹9 on February 18, reflecting cautious sentiment.
Clean Max Enviro is the largest supplier of renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial consumers in India as of March 31, 2025. By July 31, 2025, the company was operating, owning and managing 2.54 GW of renewable energy capacity, while a further 2.53 GW was either under construction or secured through contractual arrangements for future development.
IPO size and issue structure: The proposed ₹3,100 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹1,200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹1,900 crore. The company has reduced the overall issue size from the earlier proposed ₹5,200 crore, as mentioned in the draft papers filed in August last year, signalling a recalibration of its fund-raising strategy.