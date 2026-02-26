Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of commercial and industrial renewable energy provider Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd received weak demand. Investors now focus on Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment date which is likely today, 26 February 2026.

The public issue was open for subscription from February 23 to 25. Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment date is likely today, February 26, while the IPO listing date is March 2.

The company will finalise the Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on February 27.

Investors can check Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Clean Max Enviro IPO registrar.

In order to do Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment status online.

Clean Max Enviro IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Clean Max Enviro IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Clean Max Enviro IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Clean Max Enviro IPO GMP Today Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions shares are witnessing a weak trend in the unlisted market, with a negative grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Clean Max Enviro IPO GMP today is ₹-17 per share. This means that in the grey market, Clean Max Enviro shares are trading at lower by ₹17 apiece than their issue price.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹1,036 per share, which is at a discount of 1.61% to the issue price of ₹1,053 per share.

Clean Max Enviro IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for bidding on Monday, February 23, and closed on Wednesday, February 25. Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment date is likely today, February 26, Thursday, and the IPO listing date is March 2, Monday. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Clean Max Enviro IPO price band was set at ₹1,000 to ₹1,053 per share. The company raised ₹3,100 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares worth ₹1,200 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.80 crore shares amounting to ₹1,900 crore.

Clean Max Enviro IPO has been subscribed 94% in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 6% in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 54% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.83 times subscription.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Clean Max Enviro IPO registrar.