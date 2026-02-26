Clean Max Enviro IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, NSE, MUFG

Clean Max Enviro IPO Allotment LIVE: Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd received weak demand for its initial public offering (IPO). As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 26 February 2026.

The mainboard IPO of the commercial and industrial renewable energy provider was open for subscription from February 23 to 25. Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment date is likely today, February 26, while the IPO listing date is March 2.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO received 94% subscription, and the IPO allotment will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on February 27.

Investors can check Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Clean Max Enviro IPO registrar.

Clean Max Enviro IPO GMP Today

Clean Max Enviro IPO GMP today is ₹-17 per share. This means that in the grey market, Clean Max Enviro shares are trading at lower by ₹17 apiece than their issue price. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹1,036 per share, which is at a discount of 1.61% to the issue price of ₹1,053 per share.

