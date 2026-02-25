Clean Max Enviro IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 46% so far. GMP signals weak trend. Check key dates, review. Apply or not?

Clean Max Enviro IPO Day 3 LIVE: Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, a provider of renewable energy for commercial and industrial sectors, was booked 45% on the second day of its share sale on February 24. The company secured ₹921 crore from anchor investors last Friday. The public offering is set to close on February 25. Clean Max Enviro IPO GMP today is -3.

Clean Max Enviro IPO price band has been set at ₹1,000-1,053 per share, giving the company a valuation of ₹12,325 crore at the highest end of the range. The planned offering includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) consisting of shares worth ₹1,900 crore from promoters and an investor shareholder.

Clean Max Enviro IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹1,200 crore, along with a shares sale valued at ₹1,900 crore. The overall offer size has been reduced from the initially intended ₹5,200 crore, as shown in the original documents submitted in August of the previous year.

Established in 2010, CleanMax focuses on providing net zero and decarbonisation solutions for commercial and industrial clients. Their services encompass renewable energy supply—such as wind, solar, and hybrid—energy solutions, and carbon credit offerings.

