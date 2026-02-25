Clean Max Enviro IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 46% so far. GMP signals weak trend. Check key dates, review. Apply or not?

Clean Max Enviro IPO Day 3 LIVE: Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, a provider of renewable energy for commercial and industrial sectors, was booked 45% on the second day of its share sale on February 24. The company secured ₹921 crore from anchor investors last Friday. The public offering is set to close on February 25. Clean Max Enviro IPO GMP today is -3.
Clean Max Enviro IPO price band has been set at ₹1,000-1,053 per share, giving the company a valuation of ₹12,325 crore at the highest end of the range. The planned offering includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) consisting of shares worth ₹1,900 crore from promoters and an investor shareholder.
Clean Max Enviro IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹1,200 crore, along with a shares sale valued at ₹1,900 crore. The overall offer size has been reduced from the initially intended ₹5,200 crore, as shown in the original documents submitted in August of the previous year.
Established in 2010, CleanMax focuses on providing net zero and decarbonisation solutions for commercial and industrial clients. Their services encompass renewable energy supply—such as wind, solar, and hybrid—energy solutions, and carbon credit offerings.
Clean Max Enviro IPO Day 3 LIVE: Clean Max Enviro is recognized as the largest provider of renewable energy for commercial and industrial purposes in India as of March 31, 2025, according to the CRISIL Report. As of July 31, 2025, we operate, own, and manage 2.54 GW of capacity, with an additional 2.53 GW of capacity currently under contract and in progress.
Their primary services include the provision of renewable energy, energy consultancy, and carbon credit management. They serve a diverse clientele that includes both technology-based customers and traditional commercial and industrial clients.
The selling stakeholders in the offer-for-sale include promoters Kuldeep Jain, Brookfield's BGTF One Holdings (DIFC), and KEMPINC, along with investors Augment India I Holdings and DSDG Holding APS.
The CleanMax IPO is being managed by Axis Capital, JP Morgan India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IIFL Capital Services, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), BOB Capital Markets, and SBI Capital Markets.
Clean Max Enviro IPO Day 3 LIVE: As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (with a P/E of 49.46), NTPC Green Energy Ltd (with a P/E of 132.94), Adani Green Energy Limited (with a P/E of 119.14), and ReNew Energy Global PLC (with a P/E of 44.84).
Clean Max Enviro IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tentatively, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, February 26 and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Friday, February 27. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, March 2.
Clean Max Enviro IPO Day 3 LIVE: Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. Employee portion has been reserved shares up to ₹300 million.
Clean Max Enviro IPO Day 3 LIVE: The IPO subscription rate of 45 percent by the second day of its share sale on Tuesday.
The IPO received offers for over 97 lakh (97,59,106) shares, compared to more than 218 lakh (2,18,23,329) shares available, based on data from the NSE.
The category for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.21 times, whereas the segment for non-institutional investors reached a 41 percent subscription. The portion for Retail Individual Investors garnered a subscription rate of 4 percent.
Clean Max Enviro IPO Day 3 LIVE: Clean Max Enviro IPO GMP is -3. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Clean Max Enviro shares is indicated as ₹1,050 apiece, which is 0.28% lower than the IPO price of ₹1,053.
According to the recent trends observed in the last 15 sessions of grey market activities, the current IPO GMP indicates a tendency toward a discount, suggesting a potential discount listing. The most significant GMP recorded is ₹14, while the lowest stands at ₹-3.00, as per expert analysis.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
