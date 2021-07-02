Clean Science and Technology sets IPO price band at 880-900 per share

The issue consists of an offer for sale of ₹1,546.62 crore by its current promoters and shareholders. Ashok Ramnarayan Boob and Asha Ashok Boob will sell shares worth ₹244 crore each. Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob will sell shares for around ₹193.06 crore, Parth Ashok Maheshwari will sell shares worth ₹75.98 crore, Ashokkumar Ramkishan Sikchi HUF will sell shares worth ₹136.05 crore, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob HUF will sell share last worth ₹41.55 crore, Nilima Krishnakumar Boob to sell ₹84.08 crore shares, Asha Ashok Sikchi is to sell shares worth ₹104.47 crore, and Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi is to sell equity shares worth ₹40.05 crore.

