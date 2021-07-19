Shares of Clean Science and Technology and GR Infra made a strong debut on exchanges today. On NSE, Clean Science shares were trading higher at ₹1606 as compared to issue price of ₹900. Shares of another debutant GR Infra were up ₹1,715/share vs issue price of ₹837/share. The IPO of the Clean Science was subscribed over 93 times. The retail segment was subscribed 9 times while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 156.37 times and non-institutional investors 206.43 times.

The IPO of GR Infraprojects Limited was subscribed a whopping 102.58 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 168.58 times, non-institutional investors 238.04 times and those meant for retail individual investors (RIIs) 12.57 times. GR Infraprojects on Tuesday mobilised a little over ₹283 crore from anchor investors.

Prior to the IPO, Clean Science and Technology had raised ₹464 crore from anchor investors.

The Pune-based company manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, and FMCG chemicals.

Many brokerages had recommended subscribe to the issue, citing long-term growth potential of the company and possibility of listing gains.

"We like Clean Science and Technology given its global leadership in green chemicals, diversified product portfolio, robust financials with industry leading margins/return ratios and strong focus on ESG front. It is well placed to tap opportunity in the fast growing specialty chemical space especially green chemicals, by leveraging its strong R&D capabilities and expanding product portfolio," Motilal Oswal said in a note.

"The issue is reasonably valued at 48.2x FY21 P/E on post issue basis (avg. peer FY21 P/E of 60x), while it enjoys higher RoE of 45% (avg. peer RoE of 18%). We believe that the market would like to give premium valuation to such emerging niche stories. We recommend Subscribe," it added.

Another brokerage Anand Rathi said: "The company’s promoters Ashok Ramnarayan Boob, Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi, both alumni of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob, and Parth Ashok Maheshwari, are all career-technocrats with a combined experience of over 60 years in the chemicals industry, and the company benefit from their collective vision, experience and technical understanding."

"Company possesses a healthy balance sheet and robust return ratio profile (FY21 RoE at 36.8%). We recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO," the brokerage added.

Udaipur-based GR Infraprojects is a leading integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with experience in the design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India.

It has recently diversified into projects in the railway sector. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.