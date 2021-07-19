Clean Science shares make strong debut, GR Infra double on listing

Shares of Clean Science and Technology and GR Infra made a strong debut on exchanges today. On NSE, Clean Science shares were trading higher at ₹1606 as compared to issue price of ₹900. Shares of another debutant GR Infra were up ₹1,715/share vs issue price of ₹837/share. The IPO of the Clean Science was subscribed over 93 times. The retail segment was subscribed 9 times while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 156.37 times and non-institutional investors 206.43 times.