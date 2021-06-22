OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infra get Sebi nod for IPO

Mumbai: Clean Science and Technology, Shriram Properties and GR Infraprojects have received Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO).

All three firms had filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi in April.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Clean Science had filed draft papers with the regulator to raise 1,400 crore via IPO. The issue consists of an offer for sale by its current promoters and shareholders. Ashok Ramnarayan Boob and Asha Ashok Boob will sell shares worth 223.35 crore each, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob will sell around 83.08 crore, Ashokkumar Ramkihan Sikchi HUF will sell worth 124.53 crore, Asha Ashok Sikchi to sell shares worth 104.47 crore, Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi to sell equity shares worth 37.08 crore.

Udaipur-based leading integrated road EPC, GR Infraprojects's issue consists of an offer for sale of 11.51 million shares by existing promoters and shareholders. The OFS comprises 6.41 million shares by India Business Excellence Fund I; 3.16 million shares by India Business Excellence Fund; 1.14 million shares by Lokesh Builders Pvt Ltd; 4.86 lakh shares by Pradeep Kumar Agrawal; 1.27 million shares by Jasamrit Premises Pvt Ltd.

Shriram Properties plans to raise 800 crore via IPO. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 250 crore and an offer for sale of up to 550 crore by current shareholders and promoters.

The offer for sale consists of sale of shares worth 147.10 crore by Omega TC Sabre Holdings Pte Ltd, 13 crore by Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd, 148.90 crore by TPG Asia SFV Pte Ltd and 216 crore by WSI/WSQI V (XXXII) Mauritius Investors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout