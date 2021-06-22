Mumbai: Clean Science and Technology, Shriram Properties and GR Infraprojects have received Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO).

All three firms had filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi in April.

Clean Science had filed draft papers with the regulator to raise ₹1,400 crore via IPO. The issue consists of an offer for sale by its current promoters and shareholders. Ashok Ramnarayan Boob and Asha Ashok Boob will sell shares worth ₹223.35 crore each, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob will sell around ₹83.08 crore, Ashokkumar Ramkihan Sikchi HUF will sell worth ₹124.53 crore, Asha Ashok Sikchi to sell shares worth ₹104.47 crore, Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi to sell equity shares worth ₹37.08 crore.

Udaipur-based leading integrated road EPC, GR Infraprojects's issue consists of an offer for sale of 11.51 million shares by existing promoters and shareholders. The OFS comprises 6.41 million shares by India Business Excellence Fund I; 3.16 million shares by India Business Excellence Fund; 1.14 million shares by Lokesh Builders Pvt Ltd; 4.86 lakh shares by Pradeep Kumar Agrawal; 1.27 million shares by Jasamrit Premises Pvt Ltd.

Shriram Properties plans to raise ₹800 crore via IPO. The issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹250 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹550 crore by current shareholders and promoters.

The offer for sale consists of sale of shares worth ₹147.10 crore by Omega TC Sabre Holdings Pte Ltd, ₹13 crore by Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd, ₹148.90 crore by TPG Asia SFV Pte Ltd and ₹216 crore by WSI/WSQI V (XXXII) Mauritius Investors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.