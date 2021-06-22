Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infra get Sebi nod for IPO

Clean Science had filed draft papers with the regulator to raise ₹1,400 crore via IPO. The issue consists of an offer for sale by its current promoters and shareholders. Ashok Ramnarayan Boob and Asha Ashok Boob will sell shares worth ₹223.35 crore each, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob will sell around ₹83.08 crore, Ashokkumar Ramkihan Sikchi HUF will sell worth ₹124.53 crore, Asha Ashok Sikchi to sell shares worth ₹104.47 crore, Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi to sell equity shares worth ₹37.08 crore.