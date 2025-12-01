Clear Secured IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

Clear Secured IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Clear Secured Services opened for subscription on Monday, December 1. The SME IPO, which is a fresh issue of 64,85,000 shares of face value of ₹10 each, is witnessing a tepid response from investors. Meanwhile, sources suggest Clear Secured shares are trading at a modest premium in the grey market.

Meanwhile, the company allotted 18,48,000 shares to 11 anchor investors at a price of ₹132 per share, raising ₹24,39,36,000.

Clear Secured IPO subscription status By 12:10 PM on Monday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 0.07 times, with the retail portion booked 0.04 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 0.22 times. QIB's portion had not seen any subscription till that time.

Clear Secured IPO details 1. Clear Secured IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Clear Secured shares was ₹10. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of nearly 8%.

2. Clear Secured IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Monday, December 1, and will remain open until Wednesday, December 3.

3. Clear Secured IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹125 to ₹132 per equity share.

4. Clear Secured IPO size: Clear Secured IPO is a fresh issue to raise ₹85.60 crore, which it will use to purchase the equipment for its wholly-owned Subsidiary, Comfort Techno Services Private Limited. Besides, some part of the issue will be used for the repayment or prepayment of borrowings, for meeting working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

5. Clear Secured IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,000 shares.

6. Clear Secured IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered 30,80,000 shares (47.49% of the issue). Retail investors have been offered 21,56,000 shares, or 33.25% of the net issue. The company has reserved 9,24,000 (14.25% of the net issue) for NIIs.

7. Clear Secured IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Thursday, December 4. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company to be credited to their demat accounts on Friday, December 5. Bidders who fail to receive the allocation may be eligible for a refund on the same day.

8. Clear Secured IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar.

9. Clear Secured IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Monday, December 8.

10. Clear Secured business overview: The company specialises in integrated facility management (IFM). It offers both soft services, such as housekeeping, security services, payment management services, and staffing services, and hard services, including electro-mechanical services, repair and maintenance services, facade cleaning and pest control services.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) for FY23 was 6.85 crore. It rose to ₹12.08 crore in FY24 but slipped to ₹9.92 crore in FY25. In FY26, for the period ended 31 August 2025, its PAT was ₹13.90 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY23, FY24, and FY25 was ₹309.04 crore, ₹347.54 crore, and ₹476.18 crore, respectively. Till August 31 in FY26, its revenue was ₹228.45 crore.

