Clear Secured Services IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Clear Secured Services IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of integrated facility management services provider Clear Secured Services Ltd received robust demand. The focus now shifts towards Clear Secured Services IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 4 December 2025.

The SME IPO was open for subscription from December 1 to December 3. Clear Secured Services IPO allotment date is likely today, December 4, and the IPO listing date is December 8. Clear Secured Services shares will be listed on NSE SME.

The company will finalise the Clear Secured Services IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on December 5.

Investors can check Clear Secured Services IPO allotment status online through the websites of NSE and the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the Clear Secured Services IPO registrar.

To check Clear Secured Services IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Clear Secured Services IPO allotment status online.

Clear Secured Services IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Clear Secured Services Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Clear Secured IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Clear Secured Services IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Clear Secured Services Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Clear Secured Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Clear Secured Services IPO GMP Today Clear Secured Services shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Clear Secured IPO GMP today is ₹6 per share. This means that in the grey market, Clear Secured shares are trading higher by ₹6 apiece than their issue price.

Considering the Clear Secured Services IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹138 apiece, which is at a premium of 4.55% to the IPO price of ₹132 per share.

Clear Secured Services IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Monday, December 1, and closed on Wednesday, December 3. Clear Secured IPO allotment date is likely December 4, Thursday, and the IPO listing date is December 8, Monday. Clear Secured Services shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Clear Secured IPO price band was ₹125 to ₹132 per share. The company raised ₹85.60 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 64.85 lakh equity shares.

Clear Secured Services IPO was subscribed 8.83 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 6.60 times in the Retail individual investors category, 9.98 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 12.51 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.