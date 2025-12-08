Clear Secured Services IPO listing: Shares debut at a 10% discount, fall further to hit lower circuit

Clear Secured Services IPO listing: Shares of Clear Secured Services made a weak debut on NSE SME on Monday, December 8. The SME stock opened at 119, down 9.85% from the issue price of 132 and fell further to hit a 5% lower circuit of 113.05.

Nishant Kumar
Published8 Dec 2025, 10:14 AM IST
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

