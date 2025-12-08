Clear Secured Services IPO listing: Shares debut at a 10% discount, fall further to hit lower circuit

Clear Secured Services IPO listing: Shares of Clear Secured Services made a weak debut on NSE SME on Monday, December 8. The SME stock opened at ₹119, down 9.85% from the issue price of ₹132 and fell further to hit a 5% lower circuit of ₹113.05.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
