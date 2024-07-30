Clinitech Laboratory IPO allotment date today: Clinitech Laboratory IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, July 30). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Clinitech Laboratory IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Clinitech Laboratory IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 38.96 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Clinitech Laboratory Ltd, opened on Thursday, July 25, and ended on Monday, July 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors who want to know how many shares, if any, they have been given can check the basis of allotment. The IPO allocation status will also show the number of shares that have been granted. For individuals who applied but were not given shares, the return procedure will begin. They will get credit to their demat accounts for the shares that are allotted to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Wednesday, July 31. The refund procedure will also begin on Wednesday.

Clinitech Laboratory IPO listing date is fixed for Thursday, August 1 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Clinitech Laboratory IPO, you can do a Clinitech Laboratory IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Use the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html, to enter your login information directly.

- Link to the IPO allocation for Clinitech Laboratory.

Step 2 Choose "Clinitech Laboratory IPO" as the firm to be listed.

Step 3 Pick "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 To get started, simply click "Search."

You may use a computer monitor or the display on your phone to watch your Clinitech Laboratory IPO.

How to check Clinitech Laboratory IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

Clinitech Laboratory IPO GMP today Clinitech Laboratory IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹96 with no premium or discount in the grey market as per investorgain.com.

The current IPO GMP trend shows no significant movement based on the last 15 sessions of grey market activities. This trend is expected to continue till the day of listing, according to investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.