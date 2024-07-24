Clinitech Laboratory IPO to open for subscription tomorrow; check price band, issue size, more.

Clinitech Laboratory IPO: Subscriptions for Clinitech Laboratory Ltd's initial public offering will open on Thursday, July 25, and close on Monday, July 29. With a face value of ₹10 per share, the offering has established its price band at ₹96 per share. A minimum of 1,200 shares, as well as multiples of those, are up for purchase.

Via a network of eight diagnostic clinics in and around Thane and Navi Mumbai, the organisation offers diagnostic and healthcare tests and services. The promoters have worked in the diagnostic industry for more than 30 years. In our NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited labs, which are outfitted with cutting-edge technology and top-of-the-line apparatus, the firm performs more than three lakh tests annually.

At the centers, the company performs over 150 tests, which are categorised under different headings such as immunology, hematology, molecular biology, serology, microbiology, histopathology, and biochemistry.

As per the prospectus, the company's listed peers are Dr Lalpath Labs (with a P/E of 67.92), Thyrocare (with a P/E of 47.56), and Krsnaa Diagnostics (with a P/E of 38.42).

The profit after tax (PAT) of Clinitech Laboratory Limited decreased by -39.46% while its sales climbed by 1.19% during the fiscal years ending on March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023.

Clinitech Laboratory IPO details The Clinitech Laboratory IPO, valued ₹5.78 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 602,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The business plans to use the net proceeds from the new issuance to finance general corporate purposes and the expansion of diagnostic centers, among other things.

Clinitech Laboratory's book running lead manager is Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt Ltd, while the issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Svcm Securities is an IPO market maker for Clinitech Laboratory.