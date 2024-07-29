Clintech Lab IPO: Issue subscribed over 39 times on day 3; check subscription status, other details

Clinitech Laboratory initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on July 25 and will close on July 29. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 38.96 times on July 29.

Clinitech Laboratory Limited offers diagnostic and health testing services. The company conducts over 150 different tests at its centers, which are categorized into Biochemical Tests, Immunology Tests, Hematology Tests, Molecular Biology Tests, Serology Tests, Microbiology Tests, and Histopathology Tests.

Clintech Lab IPO subscription details The SME IPO was subscribed over 38.96 times on the third day of subscription. The Clintech Lab IPO received 2,22,55,200 share applications out of offered 5,71,200 shares.

The retail portion received 1,49,41,200 applications, whereas, NII category received 70,12,800 shares on the third day of bidding.

Clintech Lab IPO details The Clinitech Laboratory IPO is a fixed-price offering totaling ₹5.78 crores, consisting solely of a fresh issuance of 6.02 lakh shares, priced at ₹96 each.

Also Read | SEBI returns over 10 IPO papers citing lack of due disclosures

The smallest lot size for an application is 1,200 shares, and retail investors need to invest a minimum of ₹115,200.