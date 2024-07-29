Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Clintech Lab IPO: Issue subscribed over 39 times on day 3; check subscription status, other details

Clintech Lab IPO: Issue subscribed over 39 times on day 3; check subscription status, other details

Livemint

The SME IPO was subscribed over 38.96 times on the third day of subscription. The Clintech Lab IPO received 2,22,55,200 share applications out of offered 5,71,200 shares.

Clintech Lab IPO: The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 38.96 times on July 29.

Clinitech Laboratory initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on July 25 and will close on July 29. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 38.96 times on July 29.

Clinitech Laboratory Limited offers diagnostic and health testing services. The company conducts over 150 different tests at its centers, which are categorized into Biochemical Tests, Immunology Tests, Hematology Tests, Molecular Biology Tests, Serology Tests, Microbiology Tests, and Histopathology Tests.

Clintech Lab IPO subscription details

The retail portion received 1,49,41,200 applications, whereas, NII category received 70,12,800 shares on the third day of bidding.

Clintech Lab IPO details

The Clinitech Laboratory IPO is a fixed-price offering totaling 5.78 crores, consisting solely of a fresh issuance of 6.02 lakh shares, priced at 96 each.

The smallest lot size for an application is 1,200 shares, and retail investors need to invest a minimum of 115,200.

Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt Ltd is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar. Svcm Securities is the market maker for the Clinitech Laboratory IPO.

