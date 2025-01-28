CLN Energy IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of CLN Energy Ltd received decent response during its subscription period. As the bidding has ended, investors shift focus to CLN Energy IPO allotment date, which is expected to be today, January 28.

The public issue was open from January 23 to 27. The company will soon finalise the CLN Energy IPO allotment status. CLN Energy IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Once the CLN Energy IPO allotment status is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check CLN Energy IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the CLN Energy IPO registrar.

In order to do a CLN Energy IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

CLN Energy IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the Bigshare Services website on this link - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step 2] Click any of the server links

Step 3] Select ‘CLN Energy Limited’ from the dropdown menu

Step 4] Choose among Application No., Beneficiary ID or PAN in the Selection Type dropdown menu

Step 5] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 6] Enter the Captcha and click on ‘Search’

Your CLN Energy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CLN Energy IPO GMP Today CLN Energy shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market. CLN Energy IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0, according to stock market observers. This indicates that CLN Energy shares are trading without any premium or discount in the grey market.

Given the CLN Energy IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of CLN Energy shares would be ₹250 per share, which is equal to or at par with the issue price.

CLN Energy IPO Details CLN Energy IPO opened for subscription from January 23, and closed on January 27. CLN Energy IPO allotment date is likely today, January 28 and the IPO listing date is January 30. CLN Energy shares will be listed on BSE SME.

CLN Energy IPO price band was set at ₹235 to ₹250 per share. The company raised ₹72.30 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 28.92 lakh equity shares.

CLN Energy IPO was subscribed 5.42 times in total. The public issue received 6.55 times subscription in the retail category, 1.07 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 8.6 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.