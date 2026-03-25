CMPDI IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

CMPDI IPO Allotment: Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO (CMPDI IPO) has ended with decent subscription. As the bidding period has ended, focus now shifts towards CMPDI IPO allotment date, which is likely today, is 25 March 2026.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the Coal India subsidiary, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd, was open from March 20 to March 24. CMPDI IPO allotment date is likely today, March 25, and the IPO listing date is March 30. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

CMPDI IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on March 27.

Investors can check CMPDI IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE, NSE and the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the CMPDI IPO registrar.

In order to do CMPDI IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check CMPDI IPO allotment status online.

CMPDI IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your CMPDI IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CMPDI IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your CMPDI IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CMPDI IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your CMPDI IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CMPDI IPO GMP Today The trend for Central Mine Planning & Design Institute shares in the unlisted market remains muted, with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). According to experts, CMPDI IPO GMP today is ₹8 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the stock is trading higher by ₹8 apiece than their IPO price.

CMPDI IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹180 apiece, which is at a premium of 4.65% to the issue price of ₹172 per share.

CMPDI IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Central Mine Planning IPO was launched on March 20, Friday, and the bidding ended on March 24, Tuesday. CMPDI IPO allotment date is likely today, March 25, Wednesday, and the IPO listing date is March 30, Monday. Central Mine Planning shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,842.12 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore equity shares. CMPDI IPO price band was set at ₹163 to ₹172 per share.

CMPDI IPO was subscribed 1.05 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 33%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 35%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 3.48 times subscription.