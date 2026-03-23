CMPDI IPO day 2: GMP, price band, size, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

CMPDI IPO day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CPMDI) Ltd opened on 20 March 2026 and will remain open until 24 March 2026. The company has declared the CMPDI IPO price band at ₹163 to ₹172 per share. The company aims to raise ₹1,842 crore from its initial offer, which is 100% Offer for Sale (OFS). Therefore, the success or failure of the public issue won't affect the company's balance sheet, as the net proceeds won't be recorded in the company's books.

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CMPDI IPO GMP today Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market today. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market today. This means the CMPDI IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹2. They said that weakness in the grey market can be attributed to two basic reasons: weak market sentiment and a tepid investor response. They said that on the first day of bidding, the CMPDI IPO subscription status showed the public issue was subscribed to only 0.07 times.

CMPDI IPO subscription status After the first day of bidding, the public issue was subscribed 0.07 times, the retail portion was booked 0.10 times, and the NII segment was filled 0.05 times.

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CMPDI IPO details Here we list out important details regarding the CMPDI IPO:

1] CMPDI IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market today.

2] CMPDI IPO price band: The company has declared the CMPDI IPO price band at ₹163 to ₹172 per share.

3] CMPDI IPO date: The public issue opened on 20 March 2026 and will remain open until 24 March 2026.

4] CMPDI IPO lot size: A bidder shall be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the initial issue comprises 80 company shares.

5] CMPDI IPO allotment date: The most likely CMPDI IPO allotment date is 27 March 2026.

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6] CMPDI IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the mainboard IPO.

7] CMPDI IPO lead managers: IDBI Capital Markets Services and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed lead managers of the IPO.

8] CMPDI IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] CMPDI IPO listing date: The most likely share listing date is 1 April 2026.

CMPDI IPO review: Apply or not? 10] CMPDI IPO review: Assigning a subscribe tag to the public issue, KC Securities, said, "The valuation appears reasonable considering its strong profitability (RoNW 36%), high-margin asset-light consultancy model, and debt-free balance sheet. Its dominant market position and steady business flow from Coal India Limited further support the valuation. However, the absence of fresh capital (OFS issue), high dependence on Coal India, and PSU-related valuation discount CMPDI follows the CPSE Capital Restructuring Guidelines, which mandate a minimum annual dividend of 30% of PAT or 5% of Net Worth, whichever is higher. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, the company disbursed an interim dividend of ₹1,49.94 crores. We assign a Long Term Apply rating and prefer to monitor performance for a few quarters post listing."

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SBI Securities has also assigned a 'buy' tag to the public offer, saying, "CMPDI is one of the largest coal & mineral consultancy companies in India (61% market share as of FY25). The company is a wholly owned subsidiary and preferred consultant of Coal India Ltd. Going ahead, the company aims to diversify its portfolio by expanding into critical minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other non‑coal resources. Historically, the company has recorded Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 23.2%/48.2%/49.9% respectively over the FY23 FY25 period. At the upper price band of ₹172, the issue is valued at FY25 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 18.4x/13.3x, respectively, based on post-issue capital."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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