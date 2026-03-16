CMPDI IPO GMP jumps! Coal India-backed Central Mining sees strong demand in grey market ahead of offer launch

Coal India's CMPDI IPO GMP has risen by over 11% ahead of the offer launch. Looking at the recent trends, in light of geopolitical tensions and market fluctuations, the grey market, subscription figures, and potential listing profits no longer mirror previous trends.

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Post the announcement of CMPDI IPO price band today, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO GMP or CMPDI IPO GMP today is trading + 19. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute shares is indicated as ₹191 apiece, which is 11.05% higher than the IPO price of ₹172.

Analyzing the IPO market, while new listings are still appearing on D-Street, investors are being cautious and steering clear of fresh offerings. The IPO grey market premium for the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (a subsidiary of Coal India, the largest coal mining company in the country) has been showing significant premiums after the IPO price band was revealed today.

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Investors assess whether Coal India's CMPDI IPO is a worthwhile investment or not. Arun Kejriwal, the founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, stated that the recent offering from Coal India's subsidiary has generated significant profits for investors. This makes it a preferred stock, first and foremost. Secondly, this company is involved in research and development, planning, and execution, and is essentially the expert on where mining should be conducted or avoided.

“Thus, it operates as a near monopoly that benefits both the government, namely Coal India, and the private sector. Furthermore, given the current geopolitical climate, the importance of coal has surged more than ever. Collectively, these factors render this investment appealing,” said Kejriwal.

CMPDI IPO details CMPDI IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹163 to ₹172 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The CMPDI IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, March 20, and will close on Tuesday, March 24. The CMPDI IPO lot size is 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 equity shares thereafter.

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CMPDI IPO has allocated a maximum of 50% of the shares in the public offering for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and a minimum of 35% is designated for retail investors. The portion for employees has been set at up to 5,355,000 equity shares, while the portion for shareholders has been capped at up to 10,710,000 equity shares.

The preliminary allotment of CMPDI IPO shares is expected to be determined on Wednesday, March 25. Refunds will be processed on Friday, March 27, and the shares will be added to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day after refunds are issued. CMPDI shares are anticipated to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, March 30.

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The consultancy firm focused on coal and minerals is planning to secure ₹1,837.8 crore through an initial share offering, which places the company's valuation at ₹12,280.8 crore at the upper price limit.

This initial public offering features only the sale of 10.71 crore shares by Coal India, with no new shares being created.

The company will not receive any financial advantage from the public offering. All proceeds raised, after covering the associated costs of the offering, will go directly to Coal India.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and SBI Capital Markets are acting as the merchant bankers for the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.