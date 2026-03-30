CMPDI IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in Indian stock market

CMPDI IPO Listing: Central Mine Planning & Design Institute shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today, after its initial public offering received decent response. CMPDI IPO listing date is today, 30 March 2026, Monday.

The public issue of the Coal India subsidiary, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI), was launched on March 20, and the IPO allotment date was March 25, CMPDI IPO listing date is March 30, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, March 30, 2026, the equity shares of CENTRAL MINE PLANNING & DESIGN INSTITUTE LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Preopen Session (SPOS) on Monday, March 30, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

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Ahead of the CMPDI IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market as well as analysts indicate a muted debut of shares. Here’s what CMPDI IPO GMP today signals:

CMPDI IPO GMP Today Central Mine Planning & Design Institute shares are witnessing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). According to experts, CMPDI IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the stock is trading higher by ₹5 apiece than their IPO price.

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CMPDI IPO Listing Price CMPDI IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹177 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.91% to the issue price of ₹172 per share.

Analysts also expect CMPDI IPO listing to be at a muted premium in the Indian stock market today.

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CMPDI IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from March 20, Friday, to March 24, Tuesday, while the IPO allotment date was March 25, Wednesday. Central Mine Planning IPO listing date is today, March 30, Monday, and the Central Mine Planning shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

CMPDI IPO price band was set at ₹163 to ₹172 per share. The company raised ₹1,842.12 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore equity shares.

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CMPDI IPO was subscribed 1.05 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 33%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 35%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 3.48 times subscription.