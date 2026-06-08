CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies IPO received strong demand from investors across the board. The focus now shifts to CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status, which is expected to be fixed today. CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, 8 June 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open from June 3 to 5. CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, June 8, and the IPO listing date is June 10. CMR Green Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will fix CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on June 9 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the CMR Green Technologies IPO registrar.

In order to do CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status online.

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘CMR Green Technologies Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘CMR Green Technologies Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘CMR Green Technologies Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP Today CMR Green Technologies shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to the websites tracking the grey market, CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹67.5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, CMR Green Technologies shares are trading higher by ₹67.5 apiece than their IPO price.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated price of the stock would be ₹259.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 35.16% to the issue price of ₹192 per share.

CMR Green Technologies IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on June 3, Wednesday, and closed today, June 5, Friday. CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, June 8, Monday, and the IPO listing date is June 10, Wednesday. CMR Green Technologies shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

CMR Green Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹182 to ₹192 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹630.88 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale of 3.29 crore equity shares.

CMR Green Technologies IPO has been subscribed 127.04 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue is booked 27.03 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 172.35 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 270.46 times subscription.