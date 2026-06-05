CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status, other key details. Should you apply as bidding ends today?

The initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies Ltd enters its third and the last day of bidding today, 5 June 2026. The mainboard IPO has received strong demand so far and today is the last day to apply.

CMR Green Technologies IPO opened on June 3, Wednesday, and will close today, June 5, Friday. The IPO allotment date is likely June 8, Monday, and the IPO listing date would be June 10, Wednesday. CMR Green Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

CMR Green Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹182 to ₹192 per share, and the IPO lot size is 78 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹630.88 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely an offer for sale of 3.29 crore equity shares.

The issue includes a reservation of up to 1,43,678 shares for employees, who are offered shares at a discount of ₹18 to the issue price.

Equirus Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the CMR Green Technologies IPO registrar.

CMR Green Technologies IPO Subscription Status CMR Green Technologies IPO has been subscribed 42.29 times so far till 1:20 PM on June 5, the third and the last day of the bidding process, NSE data showed.

The public issue is booked 18.80 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 118.43 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 26.91 times subscription so far.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP Today CMR Green Technologies shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to the websites tracking the grey market, CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹72.5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, CMR Green Technologies shares are trading higher by ₹72.5 apiece than their IPO price.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated price of the stock would be ₹264.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 37.76% to the issue price of ₹192 per share.

CMR Green Technologies IPO Review CMR Green Technologies is a leading non-ferrous metal recycling company and the largest player (by capacity) in the Domestic Aluminium recycling industry.

“The company is well placed to capitalize on strong sector tailwinds, with India Recycled Aluminium Market - Sales volume (mnt) and India Recycled Aluminium Market (USD bn) to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% and 13.2% from FY26E-FY30E. At the upper price band of ₹192, the issue is valued at a P/E of 27.1x/20.3x based on FY25 and annualized 9MFY26 earnings respectively, on a post-issue basis,” said SBI Securities.

The brokerage firm recommended investors to subscribe to the issue at the cut-off price.

BP Equities noted that at the upper price, CMR Green Technologies IPO is valued at a P/E multiple of 21.3x based on FY26E earnings, which is lower compared to its peers.

“Considering its leadership position in the recycled metals industry, strong operational capabilities, improving financial performance, and attractive valuation, we recommend a “Subscribe” rating from a medium-to-long-term perspective,” said BP Equities.