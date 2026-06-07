CMR Green Technologies IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment date: The CMR Green Technologies IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, 8 June. Investors who applied for the CMR Green Technologies IPO can check the CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd. CMR Green Technologies IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 127.04 times, as per BSE data.

Investors can check the allocation guidelines to see whether they have been assigned shares and the amounts. Additionally, a key factor in assessing IPO allotment status is the total number of shares on offer. The company will initiate the refund procedure for those applicants who were not allocated any shares. Shares that have been assigned will be transferred to an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, 9 June. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. CMR Green Technologies IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, 10 June.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP today CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP is ₹66. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey-market premium, the estimated listing price of CMR Green Technologies shares is ₹258 apiece, which is 34.38% above the IPO price of ₹192.

Based on the last 11 sessions of grey market activity, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend, indicating a strong listing is anticipated. Experts report that the lowest GMP sits at ₹24, while the highest is ₹71.

Investors can check the CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on the registrar's website, or on the BSE or NSE websites, once the allotment process is completed.

How to check CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1 Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment portal: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com

Step 2 Select "CMR Green Technologies IPO" from the Select IPO dropdown menu.

Step 3 Choose any one of the available search options:

PAN number

Demat Account Number

Application Number

Step 4 Enter the required details, including the captcha code, and click Submit to view your allotment status.

Also Read | CMR Green Technologies IPO: Issue booked 127 times on Day 03

How to check CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 From the options under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'

Step 3 Pick the specific 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the relevant IPO.

Step 4 Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 Sign up by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link with your PAN on the NSE site.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the CAPTCHA code.

Step 4 You will be directed to a new page where you can check the status of your IPO allocation.

Also Read | CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 3 Highlights: Issue booked 127x so far