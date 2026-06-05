CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked nearly 10x so far — GMP jumps to ₹70

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: The ₹631-crore initial public offering (IPO) of non-ferrous metal recycler CMR Green Technologies entered its last day of bidding today, June 5. The offer was subscribed 9.59 times overall on the second day of bidding on Thursday, driven by strong demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs).
The IPO had achieved full subscription on the opening day itself.
Ahead of the issue launch, CMR Green Technologies raised ₹188.44 crore from anchor investors through the allocation of shares at the upper end of the price band.
CMR Green Technologies IPO is priced at ₹182-192 per share.
The IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3.28 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor shareholder. As there is no fresh issue component, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP jumped to its highest so far of ₹70 per share. This means that shares of CMR Green Technologies are trading at ₹262 in the unofficial market, signalling a 36% listing pop.
The lowest GMP for the IPO has been ₹24.
Faridabad-based CMR Green Technologies is one of India's leading non-ferrous metal recyclers, manufacturing aluminium alloys, zinc alloys, and furnace-ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, lead, and magnesium.
The company operates 13 recycling facilities across India and has established a sourcing network spanning domestic markets as well as Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.
Its customer base includes automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-I suppliers, with clients such as Honda Cars India, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, Endurance Technologies, Rockman Industries and Craftsman Automation.
Shares of CMR Green Technologies are expected to debut on the stock exchanges on June 10.
Track this space for CMR Green Technologies Day 3 LIVE updates.
On the valuation front, based on annualized FY26 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 19.7 x times, and a post-issue market capitalization of approximately ₹42,059 million, making the issue appears to be fairly priced. However, the pure OFS nature (promoters exiting) and the sharp FY24 loss are concerns over limited margin of safety. Overall, CMR Green is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing shift toward sustainable metal recycling, supported by market leadership, scale advantages, product diversification, and favorable industry dynamics.. Hence, we assign Subscribe-long Term rating for the issue.
— Anand Rathi
CMR Green Technologies was subscribed 9.59 times overall on the second day of bidding on Thursday, driven by strong demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs).
According to NSE data, the issue received bids for 22.1 crore shares against 2.3 crore shares on offer.
The NII category was subscribed 21.8 times, while the retail investor portion attracted bids for 7.91 times the shares reserved. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 3.45 times.
CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP jumped to its highest so far of ₹70 per share. This means that shares of CMR Green Technologies are trading at ₹262 in the unofficial market, signalling a 36% listing pop.
The lowest GMP for the IPO has been ₹24.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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