CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked nearly 2.5x on first day — Should you apply as GMP at 31%?

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies opened for subscription on June 3 and will close on June 5. At the end of the first day, the offer was booked 2.46 times, given strong demand from NII and retail investors.
The ₹630.88-crore issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with no fresh issue component.
Under the IPO, promoters and an investor shareholder will sell up to 3.28 crore equity shares. Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.
Promoter and promoter group shareholders Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwal HUF and Mohan Agarwal HUF are among the selling shareholders, along with investor shareholder Global Scrap Processors.
The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹182-192 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 78 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,976 at the upper end of the price band.
The grey market premium (GMP) for CMR Green Technologies IPO is at ₹60 on the second day of the bidding.
Based on the current GMP and the upper end of the price band, the shares are estimated to list at around ₹252 apiece, implying a potential gain of nearly 31% over the issue price. Market observers noted that the highest GMP seen so far for the issue is ₹63, compared with a low of ₹24 recorded earlier.
CMR Green Technologies is one of India's largest non-ferrous metal recyclers. According to its red herring prospectus, citing an ICRA report, the company was the largest player in India's secondary aluminium market by revenue among its peers in FY25.
The company also enjoys a significant scale advantage, with installed capacity nearly four times that of its closest domestic competitor in the recycled aluminium segment.
Its product portfolio includes recycled aluminium alloys in ingot and liquid form, zinc alloy ingots, dross, and furnace-ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead and magnesium, among other products.
Stay tuned for live updates on subscription numbers, GMP trends and key developments from Day 2 of the CMR Green Technologies IPO.
The bidding opened for the second day for CMR Green Technologies IPO. Investors can apply for the offer till 5 pm today. At the end of the first day, NII, retail and employee quotas were fully booked.
The grey market premium (GMP) for CMR Green Technologies IPO is at ₹60 on the second day of the bidding.
Based on the current GMP and the upper end of the price band, the shares are estimated to list at around ₹252 apiece, implying a potential gain of nearly 31% over the issue price. Market observers noted that the highest GMP seen so far for the issue is ₹63, compared with a low of ₹24 recorded earlier.
CMR Green Technologies IPO was booked 2.46 times as of the first day of bidding. NII portion received most bids at 5.67 times, followed by retail segment at 2.45 times and QIBs at 0.03 times.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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