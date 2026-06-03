CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP signals 33% listing pop; should you apply for the offer?

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies, a leading non-ferrous metal recycling company, is available for public subscription from June 3. The offer will close on June 5. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) with no fresh issue component worth ₹630.88 crore.
Under the offer, promoters and an investor shareholder will collectively sell up to 3.28 crore equity shares. Since the IPO does not include a fresh issue, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
Promoter and promoter group shareholders Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwal HUF, and Mohan Agarwal HUF are among the selling shareholders, along with investor shareholder Global Scrap Processors.
CMR Green Technologies IPO has been priced in the range of ₹182-192 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 78 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,976 at the upper end of the price band.
The company has raised ₹188.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. According to an exchange filing, the company allotted 98.14 lakh equity shares to 18 anchor investors at ₹192 per share.
CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹63. This means that shares of CMR Green Technologies are trading ₹63 above the upper end of the price band.
At the current GMP, CMR Green Technologies IPO listing could occur at ₹255, signalling a listing gain of nearly 33%. This is the highest GMP so far for the company, while the lowest was ₹24.
CMR Green Technologies is among India's largest non-ferrous metal recyclers. According to its red herring prospectus, citing an ICRA report, the company held the highest market share in India's secondary aluminium market by revenue in FY25 among its peer group.
The company also enjoys a significant scale advantage, with installed capacity nearly four times that of its closest domestic competitor in the recycled aluminium segment.
Its product portfolio includes recycled aluminium alloys in ingot and liquid form, zinc alloy ingots, dross, and furnace-ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead and magnesium, among other products.
Track this space for LIVE updates on CMR Green Technologies Day 1.
The bidding opened for CMR Green Technologies IPO on the first day. Investors can apply for the offer till 5 pm today. The issue will close on Friday.
Rating: Subscribe - Long-term investors can apply
CMR Green Technologies IPO is witnessing strong traction in the grey market. According to the websites tracking the unofficial market, CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹63, signalling a listing gain of nearly 33% over the offer price.
CMR Green Technologies raised ₹188.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
According to an exchange filing, the company allotted 98.14 lakh equity shares to 18 anchor investors at ₹192 per share.
The anchor book attracted participation from several marquee institutional investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, and Goldman Sachs. Other investors included 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and Susquehanna Pacific. Life insurers such as Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company also participated in the anchor round. Read more
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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