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CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP signals 33% listing pop; issue booked 24% in 30 mins — Time to apply?

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: CMR Green Technologies IPO has opened for bidding today, looking to raise 630 crore. The offer is entirely a share sale by promoters and selling shareholders. The company is witnessing a strong trend in the grey market.

Saloni Goel
Updated3 Jun 2026, 10:58:32 AM IST
CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP signals 33% listing pop; should you apply for the offer?
CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP signals 33% listing pop; should you apply for the offer?

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies, a leading non-ferrous metal recycling company, is available for public subscription from June 3. The offer will close on June 5. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) with no fresh issue component worth 630.88 crore.

Under the offer, promoters and an investor shareholder will collectively sell up to 3.28 crore equity shares. Since the IPO does not include a fresh issue, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Promoter and promoter group shareholders Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwal HUF, and Mohan Agarwal HUF are among the selling shareholders, along with investor shareholder Global Scrap Processors.

CMR Green Technologies IPO has been priced in the range of 182-192 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 78 shares, requiring an investment of 14,976 at the upper end of the price band.

The company has raised 188.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. According to an exchange filing, the company allotted 98.14 lakh equity shares to 18 anchor investors at 192 per share.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP today is 63. This means that shares of CMR Green Technologies are trading 63 above the upper end of the price band.

At the current GMP, CMR Green Technologies IPO listing could occur at 255, signalling a listing gain of nearly 33%. This is the highest GMP so far for the company, while the lowest was 24.

About the company

CMR Green Technologies is among India's largest non-ferrous metal recyclers. According to its red herring prospectus, citing an ICRA report, the company held the highest market share in India's secondary aluminium market by revenue in FY25 among its peer group.

The company also enjoys a significant scale advantage, with installed capacity nearly four times that of its closest domestic competitor in the recycled aluminium segment.

Its product portfolio includes recycled aluminium alloys in ingot and liquid form, zinc alloy ingots, dross, and furnace-ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead and magnesium, among other products.

Track this space for LIVE updates on CMR Green Technologies Day 1.

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3 Jun 2026, 10:58:32 AM IST

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: Why Swastika has a ‘Neutral' rating on the IPO

Sawstika said that the compnay has the largest capacities among the industry players and enjoys most preferred partner status.

The valuation at 27.13x P/E looks attractive compared to peers, and the FY25 turnaround is encouraging. However, the pure OFS nature (promoters exiting) and the sharp FY24 loss are red flags.

Thin margins and customer concentration make this a high-risk IPO with limited margin of safety. Therefore, we assign a NEUTRAL rating to the CMR Green Tech, the brokerage added.

3 Jun 2026, 10:33:55 AM IST

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue booked 24% in 30 mins

CMR Green Technologies IPO was subscribed 24% within 30 mins of opening. Here is how different quotas were booked:

  1. QIB: Nil
  2. NII: 0.52
  3. Retail: 0.26

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3 Jun 2026, 10:30:43 AM IST

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: Company operates 13 recycling units

The company operates through its 13 strategically located recycling units.

Currently, three of their facilities are situated at Tatarpur, Manesar and Bawal, in the state of Haryana, two facilities situated at Vanod and one facility situated at Halol, in the state of Gujarat, one facility in Pune in the state of Maharashtra, one facility situated each at Chennai and Vallam in the state of Tamil Nadu and one facility situated each at Haridwar, Bhiwadi, Sambalpur and Tirupati, in the states of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha and AndhraPradesh, respectively.

3 Jun 2026, 10:01:35 AM IST

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: IPO kicks off for first day

The bidding opened for CMR Green Technologies IPO on the first day. Investors can apply for the offer till 5 pm today. The issue will close on Friday.

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3 Jun 2026, 09:56:35 AM IST

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: KC Securities' outlook on CMR Green Technologies IPO

Rating: Subscribe - Long-term investors can apply

  • Leading recycler in the domestic aluminium recycling industry with strong market position and exposure to industry decarbonization trends
  • The valuation at 27.13x P/E looks attractive compared to peers.
  • Key supplier of liquid aluminium alloy supported by specialized logistics, JIT delivery capabilities and customer integration.
  • Strong and diversified supplier base supported by global sourcing network and raw material procurement capabilities. Valued clientele like: Maruti, Honda, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto, Jindal
  • The company continues to invest in higher technological capabilities to capitalise on future trends, focused on expanding technological capabilities and capacity through continued investments in plant and equipment

3 Jun 2026, 09:54:47 AM IST

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: Key IPO details at a glance

  • Opens on: Wednesday, 3rd June’ 2026
  • Closes on: Friday, 5th June, 2026
  • Total issue size: 598 crore–631 crore
  • Price band – 182–192
  • Bid lot: 78 equity shares and in multiples thereafter

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3 Jun 2026, 09:50:32 AM IST

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP signals 33% listing pop

CMR Green Technologies IPO is witnessing strong traction in the grey market. According to the websites tracking the unofficial market, CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP today is 63, signalling a listing gain of nearly 33% over the offer price.

3 Jun 2026, 09:42:43 AM IST

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: CMR Green Technologies raises ₹188.4 crore from anchor investors — Check details

CMR Green Technologies raised 188.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

According to an exchange filing, the company allotted 98.14 lakh equity shares to 18 anchor investors at 192 per share.

The anchor book attracted participation from several marquee institutional investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, and Goldman Sachs. Other investors included 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and Susquehanna Pacific. Life insurers such as Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company also participated in the anchor round. Read more

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