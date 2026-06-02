CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP signals 32% listing pop: Here are 10 key things to know ahead of offer launch

CMR Green Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies is set to hit the Indian primary market tomorrow, 3 June, marking the first mainboard offering to open in nearly a month.

The investor buzz is already high in the offering, as evidenced by the grey market premium (GMP) in the unofficial market. CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP is on a steady uptrend since the offer price band announcement last week and has risen to its highest so far on 2 June.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP jumped from ₹49 a day ago to ₹61 today. This means that shares of CMR Green Technologies are trading at ₹253 in the grey market, signalling a listing pop of 32%.

10 key things about CMR Green Technologies IPO Apart from GMP, investors must also know these 10 things about the CMR Green Technologies IPO:

1. CMR Green Technologies IPO dates CMR Green Technologies IPO will open for bidding on 3 June and close on 5 June. The allotment of shares for the offer is expected to be finalised on 8 June, with the listing likely on 10 June.

2. CMR Green Technologies IPO size & structure CMR Green Technologies IPO is worth ₹630.88 crore at the upper end of the price. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) with no fresh issue component. This means that all proceeds from the share sale will go to the selling shareholders and not the company.

3. CMR Green Technologies IPO price band CMR Green Technologies IPO price band has been set at ₹182 to ₹192 per share.

4. Who are the sellers in CMR Green Technologies IPO? Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwal HUF and Mohan Agarwal HUF are the promoter and promoter group selling shareholders, while Global Scrap Processors is the investor selling shareholder.

5. CMR Green Technologies IPO allocation The company has earmarked 50% of the offer for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 35% for the retail investors.

6. CMR Green Technologies IPO lot size CMR Green Technologies IPO lot size is 78 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,976 at the upper end of the price band.

7. CMR Green Technologies' peers Pondy Oxides, Gravita India, Baheti Recycling Industries and Jain Resource Recycling are the listed peers of CMR Green Technologies, as per its RHP.

8. CMR Green Technologies financials The company swung to profit in FY25 compared with a loss in the previous fiscal. According to its RHP, CMR Green Technologies' PAT was ₹155 crore for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2025 as against a loss of ₹838 crore in the same period last year.

The revenue has grown consistently over the last 3 fiscal years. The company posted a revenue of ₹6666.4 crore in FY25, ₹5952.4 crore in FY24 and ₹5868.5 crore in FY23.

9. About CMR Green Technologies The company is a leading non-ferrous metal recycler. It had the highest market share in the Indian secondary aluminium market in terms of revenue from operations for the fiscal year 2025 amongst the peer companies, according to an ICRA report.

CMR Green Technologies Limited has a capacity advantage over domestic players, with an installed capacity of around 4 times of the nearest competitor in the domestic recycled aluminium space. It manufactures recycled aluminium alloys (in ingot and liquid form), zinc alloy ingots, dross and segregated furnace-ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead and magnesium, amongst others.