CMR Green Technologies IPO: Price band set at ₹182-192 per share; check key dates, issue details

CMR Green Technologies IPO price band: The CMR Green Technologies Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹182 to ₹192 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The CMR Green Technologies IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, 3 June and will close on Friday, 5 June. The allocation to anchor investors for the CMR Green Technologies IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 2 June.

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The CMR Green Technologies IPO lot size is 78 equity shares and in multiples of 78 equity shares thereafter.

CMR Green Technologies IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The company has also reserved shares worth ₹2.5 crore for employees, who may be offered the shares at a discount to the issue price.

Tentatively, CMR Green Technologies IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, 8 June and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 9 June, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. CMR Green Technologies share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 10 June.

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CMR Green Technologies IPO detail The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.28 crore equity shares by existing promoters and investors, with no fresh issue component. As a result, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and the funds raised will go directly to the selling shareholders.

Under the OFS, promoters Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwala HUF, and Mohan Agarwal HUF will collectively offload 64.59 lakh shares. Investor Global Scrap Processors will sell the remaining major portion of around 2.6 crore shares.

At the time of filing the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) on 27 May, promoters held an 86.95% stake in CMR Green, while public shareholder Global Scrap Processors owned a 13.05% stake, equivalent to 2.85 crore shares.

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Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been selected as the merchant bankers to oversee the CMR Green Technologies IPO.

Company Details CMR Green Technologies produces recycled aluminium alloys available in both ingot and liquid formats, as well as zinc alloy ingots, dross, and furnace-ready scrap separated into stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead, and magnesium.

The firm asserts its position as the top non-ferrous metal recycler in India, based on installed capacity, and claims the largest share of the domestic secondary aluminium market, based on operational revenue, among its competitors. Its publicly traded rivals include Pondy Oxides and Chemicals, Gravita India, Baheti Recycling Industries, and Jain Resource Recycling.

On the financial front, CMR Green reported a profit of ₹162.3 crore on revenue of ₹6,275.5 crore for the nine months ended December 2025. For FY25, the company posted a profit of ₹155 crore compared to a loss of ₹838.5 crore in the previous fiscal, when earnings were impacted by an exceptional loss of ₹1,239.6 crore. Revenue for FY25 rose 12% year-on-year to ₹6,666.5 crore from ₹5,952.4 crore in FY24.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.