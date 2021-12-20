CMS Info Systems IPO is opening for subscription on 21st December 2021 i.e. tomorrow and it will remain open for bidding till 23rd December 2021. The public issue worth ₹1100 crore is 100 Offer for Sale (OFS) in nature and its price band is fixed at ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share. According to market observers, shares of CMS Info Systems are trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today.

We list out important CMS Info Systems IPO details below:

- CMS Info Systems IPO: Market observers say that CMS Info Systems IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹30 that means grey market is expecting that the share would list at ₹246 ( ₹216 + ₹30).

- CMS Info Systems IPO subscription: Bidding for the public issue will open on 21st December 2021 and it will remain available for bidding till 23rd December 2021.

- CMS Info Systems IPO price band: India’s cash management company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share.

- CMS Info Systems IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1100 crore from its public offer which is 100 per cent OFS in nature.

- CMS Info Systems IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots for the IPO. One lot will comprise 69 company shares.

- CMS Info Systems IPO application limit: A bidder will be able to apply for minimum on lot whereas maximum applications allowed for one applicant is capped at 13.

- CMS Info Systems IPO investment limit: As a bidder can apply for one to 13 applications, one will require minimum ₹14,904 ( ₹216 x 669) whereas maximum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹1,93,752 [( ₹216 x 69) x 13].

- CMS Info Systems IPO allotment date: The tentative date for announcement of share allocation is 28th December 2021. Initiation of refund may begin on 29th December 2021 while credit of shares in the Demat account of allottees is expected on 30th December 2021.

- CMS Info Systems IPO listing: Shares of CMS Info Systems will be listed on NSE and BSE and the likely date for share listing is 31st December 2021.

