CMS Info Systems IPO GMP today is ₹30 that means grey market is expecting that the share would list at ₹246 ( ₹216 + ₹30), say market observers
CMS Info Systems IPO is opening for subscription on 21st December 2021 i.e. tomorrow and it will remain open for bidding till 23rd December 2021. The public issue worth ₹1100 crore is 100 Offer for Sale (OFS) in nature and its price band is fixed at ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share. According to market observers, shares of CMS Info Systems are trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today.
We list out important CMS Info Systems IPO details below:
- CMS Info Systems IPO investment limit: As a bidder can apply for one to 13 applications, one will require minimum ₹14,904 ( ₹216 x 669) whereas maximum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹1,93,752 [( ₹216 x 69) x 13].
- CMS Info Systems IPO allotment date: The tentative date for announcement of share allocation is 28th December 2021. Initiation of refund may begin on 29th December 2021 while credit of shares in the Demat account of allottees is expected on 30th December 2021.
- CMS Info Systems IPO listing: Shares of CMS Info Systems will be listed on NSE and BSE and the likely date for share listing is 31st December 2021.
