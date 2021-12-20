CMS Info Systems IPO: GMP, subscription date, other details you should know

CMS Info Systems IPO is opening for subscription on 21st December 2021 i.e. tomorrow and it will remain open for bidding till 23rd December 2021. The public issue worth ₹1100 crore is 100 Offer for Sale (OFS) in nature and its price band is fixed at ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share. According to market observers, shares of CMS Info Systems are trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today.

