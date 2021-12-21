CMS Info Systems IPO is opening for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 23rd December 2021. India's cash management company aims to raise ₹1100 crore from its public offer, which is 100 per cent OFS or Offer for Sale in nature. Price band of the book built issue has been fixed at ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share and one lot of the IPO comprises 69 company shares. According to market observers, shares of CMS Info Systems IPO are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today.

We list out 10 important CMS Info Systems IPO details:

1] CMS Info Systems IPO GMP: As per market observers CMS Info Systems IPO GMP today is ₹30 that means grey market is expecting that CMS Info Systems IPO listing would be around ₹246 ( ₹216 + ₹30).

2] CMS Info Systems IPO subscription status: The public issue is opening today and it will remain open for bidding till 23rd December 2021.

3] CMS Info Systems IPO subscribe or not: Giving CMS Info Systems IPO review; Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "CMS Infosystems is coming with an IPO which is basically offer for sale of ₹1100 Cr. It is a leading market player in the ATM management space. The company has strong pan-India network, long standing customer relationship with increased business opportunities. It is equipped with an integrated business platform offering a range of products and services. However, pledging of an entire promoter stake, lack of experience of promoters, entire dependence on banking sector, limited customers and operating in highly regulated and controlled environment with intense competition are few serious concerns."

4] CMS Info Systems IPO price band: Company management has fixed issue price at ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share.

5] CMS Info Systems IPO size: India's cash management company aims to raise ₹1100 crore from its public offer which is 100 per cent OFS.

6] CMS Info Systems IPO lot size: A bidder can apply for this book built issue in lots and one lot will comprise 69 shares.

7] CMS Info Systems IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for minimum one lot whereas maximum applications allowed for one bidder is 13.

8] CMS Info Systems IPO investment limit: As one applicant can apply for 1-13 applications, a bidder will require minimum ₹14,904 ( ₹216 x 669) to apply for the IPO whereas maximum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹1,93,752 [( ₹216 x 69) x 13].

9] CMS Info Systems IPO allotment date: The tentative date for announcement of share allocation is 28th December 2021. Initiation of refund is likely to begin on 29th December 2021 whereas credit of shares in the Demat account of allottees is expected on 30th December 2021.

10] CMS Info Systems IPO listing: Shares of CMS Info Systems will be listed on NSE and BSE and the likely date for share listing is 31st December 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

