CMS Info Systems IPO opens today. GMP, subscription, other details in 10 points

3] CMS Info Systems IPO subscribe or not: Giving CMS Info Systems IPO review; Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "CMS Infosystems is coming with an IPO which is basically offer for sale of ₹1100 Cr. It is a leading market player in the ATM management space. The company has strong pan-India network, long standing customer relationship with increased business opportunities. It is equipped with an integrated business platform offering a range of products and services. However, pledging of an entire promoter stake, lack of experience of promoters, entire dependence on banking sector, limited customers and operating in highly regulated and controlled environment with intense competition are few serious concerns."